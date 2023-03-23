William Kpormatsi files to contest Akatsi South NDC Parliamentary Primaries

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), March 23, GNA – Mr William Kpormatsi, a 45-year-old former Parliamentary Primary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has filed to contest in the upcoming Parliamentary Primary elections.

The elections, which is slated for Saturday, May 13, would see the Business Management Consultant, Investment Banker, Accountant, and a philanthropist, making his third appearance to capture the seat from the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor, who is also seeking for a fourth term tenure.

In an engagement with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after filing his forms on Wednesday, at the party’s Constituency office at Akatsi, Mr Kpormatsi was optimistic the good people of Akatsi South would give him the opportunity to represent them in the country’s Legislature.

He said the right time had come for him to offer an excellent representation in Parliament, and that he had the needed skills and connections to provide a more development-oriented agenda and programmes in pushing the entire Municipality to where it must be than its current state.

Mr Kpormatsi, whose forms were received by Mr Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi, the Elections Committee Chairman for Akatsi South NDC and other Executives, met wild jubilations from some supporters of the party and other youth of Akatsi, who accompanied him through the principal streets of Akatsi in a procession before finally appearing at the Party Office to file.

Mr Wuadi, after receiving the forms, thanked Mr Kpormatsi for his presence.

Alex Doh Wuadi, the campaign spokesperson for Mr Kpormatsi in an interaction, called on all delegates to shift their attention to the new wind of change that has engulfed Akatsi South.

He called on all supporters to desist from politics of insults but engage in issues-based arguments “so that the victory that we needed in other to redeem Akatsi South from this state of retardation will be made possible.”

Mr Kpormatsi, who is currently into real estate development, served as the then Propaganda Secretary of the NDC between 2009 and 2013 as well as Tatorme Brach Executive member of the party in Akatsi South.

Mr Kpormatsi is facing competition with two other aspirants, including Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the incumbent MP and Mr Benedict Samuel Nugblega, the Director of Human Resource at the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), who have all filed to contest.

The NDC would begin vetting of candidates from Wednesday, March 29, which would be followed by the Parliamentary and Presidential primaries elections on Saturday, May 13.

GNA

