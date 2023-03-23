Black Meteors round-up training ahead of Algeria clash  

By Francis Ofori

Accra, March 22, GNA – Ghana’s Under-23 side, the Black Meteors held their final training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Algeria in Annaba.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko would once again hope to triumph over the North African side in the final hurdle after defeating them in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers on a 2-1aggregate.

All the 25 selected players were very fit at training and ready to do battle.

The presence of Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlard Ibrahim would be a huge boost for the team going into the cracker taking into consideration the experience they had gathered from the senior side.

Black Meteors would travel to Algeria later today after which they would host them at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on March,28, 2023 in the return leg encounter.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko led the team to finish fourth in the 2019 AFCON which was won by hosts, Egypt.

The fourth edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco this year.

