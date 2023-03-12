Western North Health Directorate appeals for regional medical stores

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Waiwso (WN/R), March 12, GNA – Dr Marion Okoh-Owusu, the Western North Regional Director of Health, has appealed to the Government to provide medical stores for the region to help in the storage of critical supplies.

It had become paramount for the new region to have it own medical stores to facilitate emergency responses and improve healthcare delivery, she said.

Dr Okoh-Owusu made the appeal during the 2022 Annual Health Performance Review meeting at the Regional Coordinating Council on Thursday, on the theme: “Sustaining Health Gains through Community Partnerships.”

It took stock of the previous year’s performance, assessed the performance of facilities within the region, identified challenges and the way forward.

District health directors from all the nine health directorates in the area, religious and traditional leaders as well as heads of departments attended.

She commended the workers for their dedication to duty, that had advanced the gains in quality health care delivery.

Post natal care registrants increased from 91 per cent in 2021 to 94.1 per cent in 2022 whereas antenetal care visits increased from 75 per cent in 2021 to 79 per cent in 2022.

Malaria cases reduced from 27.1 to 22 per cent in 2021 to 2022, whiles maternal mortality ratio reduced from 75 per 100,000 life births in 2021 to 57 per 100,000 in 2022.

Still-birth rate reduced from 5.8 to 4.0 within the years under review.

The Regional Health Directorate had identified low family planning coverage, low TB case deduction, and low skilled deliveries as major challenges, Dr Okoh-Owusu said, and promised to develop strategies in addressing them.

Dr Okoh-Owusu mentioned a new accident and emergency centre, furnished accommodation for all doctors, an ultra modern theatre for the Bibiani Government Hospital, and a new female block at Essam Government Hospital, among others, as the achievements in the year under review.

On COVID-19 vaccination, she said fully vaccinated residents increased from 17.4 in 2021 to 62.8 per cent in 2022.

Mr William Frimpong-Bonsu, Council member, Ghana Health Service, said health workers deserved recognition and that the Council would support Management to establish an award scheme to honour hard working staff in the region.

“As a Council we are delighted that the Ghana Health Service has launched an Excellence Awards Scheme and has put in place a comprehensive framework to assess and award best performing staff, facility leaders as well as institutions at the various levels across the country,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to organisations, corporate institutions, development partners, regional coordinating councils, MMDAs, and the media, to assist the region to launch its scheme for improved health care delivery.

