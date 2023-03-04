We must unite for a strong nation — Hohoe MCE

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 4, GNA – Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has reiterated the need for unity in building a strong nation as Ghanaians.

He said people from diverse religious backgrounds must continue to unite and address their differences amicably.

Mr Awume addressing members of the Muslim community, when he joined them at the Hohoe Central Mosque during prayers, said the only way the nation and the Municipality could develop was through unity.

He said development projects would be initiated and completed in the Municipality when the citizenry united and lived in harmony.

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul Hamidu, Deputy Hohoe Municipal Chief Imam, expressed gratitude to the MCE for his visit.

He noted that unity and peace were developmental ingredients that any society must champion.

Alhaji Hamidu noted that as a community, they continued to sensitise their members on the need of pursuing unity to spur accelerated development.

