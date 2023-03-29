Waste Management: MMDAs urged to educate populace, enforce sanitary by-laws 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Mar 29, GNA – The Ministry for Sanitation and Water Resources has urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies responsible for the management of waste to continue educating the populace and to enforce their sanitary by-laws, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources said.

Madam Dapaah said on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday in response to a question from Ms Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South.

She said in 2020, the Ministry for the first time undertook an exercise to evacuate some “age-old” refuse heaps across all the 16 regions of Ghana.

Consequently, the Ministry directed the MMDAs to continue to evacuate existing heaps and to manage refuse within their area by providing appropriate transfer station and final disposal sites so as not to create new heaps.

Ms Gomashie inquired about what the Ministry was doing to remove mountain Dekeme rubbish dump, which was a threat to the health and well-being of constituents.

Madam Dappah said: “Maybe we will take a trip with the technical team to ascertain the challenge.”

She, therefore, told the House that the availability of appropriate final waste disposal facilities was important for effective management of solid waste in the various cities and towns to avoid the creation of heaps.

GNA

