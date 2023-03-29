Obuasi Prisons Commander bows out of service after 34 years

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), March 29, GNA – A pull out parade has been held in honour of Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP) Emmanuel Ekow Aidoo, Commander of the Obuasi Local Prisons after 34 years of active service.

Prior to the parade, DDP Aidoo took part in a church service held at the Methodist Church at Bigobiri which was attended by some members of his family, friends and officers of the Municipal Security Council.

Born on September 26, 1963 at Mataheko in the Greater Accra Region, DDP Aidoo was enlisted into the Ghana Prisons Service on April 28,1989 and passed out on October 28 same year.

He rose through the ranks to become a Deputy Director of Prisons on July 1, 2022.

A Quantity Surveyor by profession, DDP Aidoo was attached to the Estate Division of the Technical Unit, where he successfully performed as a cost analyst of all new projects and existing rehabilitation works.

He also served as the Chairman of the Fuel Management Committee of Greater Accra between 2015- 2020 and also Entity Board Member/ Secretary of Greater Accra Prisons from 2015 to 2020.

As the officer in charge of the Obuasi Prisons, DDP Aidoo supervised the rehabilitation of the Administrative block, cell blocks and the yard.

He was instrumental in the reclamation and demarcation of 601 acres of farmland from encroachers at Pomposo in Obuasi and also credited with the tremendous increase in the quantity of maize yield in the year 2021-2022 farming season.

DDP Aidoo expressed his appreciation to the officers and men of the service for their support during his tenure as the leader of the local prisons and urged them to extend the same support to his successor.

