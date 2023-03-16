Wassa Amenfi East NDC branch executives threaten to embark on demonstration

By Erica Apeatua Addo

Japa (W/R), March 16, GNA – The National Democratic Congress (NDC) branch executives in the Wassa Amenfi East constituency, of the Western Region, have threatened to stage a demonstration against their leaders if they prevent any aspirant from contesting in the forthcoming constituency elections.

Mr. Derick Awuku, Branch Chairman of Teku, who announced the group’s decision at a press conference in Japa, said the constituency elections director should also be expelled.

On February 17, 2023, Mr Awuku said the group petitioned the National Chairman, General Secretary, Council of Elders and the Western Regional Secretariat of the NDC on the issues they raised but had not received any feedback.

He noted that “We the branch executives met to decide on a rumour that, both national and regional executives of the party have met to pronounce an oral interim constituency executives in the coming weeks. We are pleading with them to stop because anytime such executives are instructed to work on behalf of substantive positions there are no elections

“In 2018 an acting chairman was appointed to assume office as a democratically elected one.

“This time, we want all aspirants that filed to occupy constituency executive positions be voted for” Mr Awuku further explained.

The group described the move by the national and regional executives as unfair, stressed that,”we will continue to register our displeasure through demonstration if our leaders fail to address the issue”.

GNA

