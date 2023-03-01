Veep to commission the renovated Kumasi Central Mosque

By Muiyd Deen Suleman

Kumasi March 01, GNA – Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahmud Bawumia, will on Friday March 03, commission the refurbished Kumasi Central Mosque.

The renovation and refurbishment of the Mosque, which is now one of the most modern edifices in Kumasi, was solely financed by the Vice President in fulfilment of a promise he made to the Muslim community in the Ashanti region.

The Kumasi Central Mosque is now the biggest and spacious Mosque in the whole of Ashanti region with a seating capacity of 7,000 congregants with 30 underground washrooms.

It is fully air conditioned with 100 capacity ablution centre and 11 furnished offices.

Additionally, it has a 500-capacity conference hall, two-bedroom apartment, among other electrical fittings.

Ahead of the grand commissioning, groups of women from some zongo communities have embarked on a clean-up exercise on the compound of the Mosque.

The clean-up exercise, involving Muslim women from the various political divide in the region, which according to the organizers, demonstrated the unity among the women to undertake a just course in-spite of their political differences.

It was also to sensitize the people in the zongo communities to be sensitive to their environment and undertake regular clean-up exercise and imbibe in them the culture of maintenance in their communities.

Hajia Zeinab Sallow, Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party Treasurer, who was one of the organizers told the Ghana News Agency during the clean-up exercise that, it was the duty of all Muslim women irrespective of their status to join and ensure that the renovated Mosque maintained its status as the dwelling place of Allah.

She indicated that the exercise would be a regular feature to ensure the surroundings of the Kumasi Central Mosque was always tidy.

Hajia Ramatu Sakib, the Asawase constituency women’s organizer of the National DC Democratic Congress, on her part said the cleaning up exercise was non-partisan therefore, all Muslim women in the region should come on board to beautify the place and receive the blessings of Allah.

GNA

