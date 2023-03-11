USSHER Hospital, UNFPA train girls in fashion designing

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Ussher Clinic, now a hospital, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) have trained 13 ladies in fashion designing.

The beneficiaries, after the six-month training, were presented with an electric sewing machine each as start-up support.

Dr Doris Mawuse Aglobitse, head of Gender Unit, UNFPA, presenting the machines, said the ladies would join their 15 counterparts in the Volta Region who would compete with others in Kenya, with the best selected to further a one-year education in New York, fully sponsored.

They would also embark on a six-month industrial attachment before starting their own businesses, Dr Aglobitse disclosed.

She said she was overwhelmed by the assertiveness of the ladies aged between 18 and 30 after the exposure.

“Our mission is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential fulfilled,” she noted.

The Head of the Gender Unit said the Organisation adopted a human right-based approach to educate individuals and communities mostly women and young people to demand for their rights, respect and basic services.

Dr Aglobitse called for support to the Centre to introduce training in wielding, spraying and bricklaying.

Ms Sandra Akweley Martey, Gender Equality, Inclusivity and Fashion Consultant, UNFPA, praised the beneficiaries for their tenacity and determination during the session and creating their brand names, logos as well as working on business plans, which would be submitted for consideration.

She said her Institution decided to support Ussher Hospital’s initiative after research, adding that the criteria for selecting the ladies were age, being gender-based victim survivors, background, availability and having passion to pursue the course.

Ms Martey hinted that the pilot project, which had benefitted people from the Central, Volta and the Greater Accra Regions, would be scaled-up in 2024.

Mrs Margaret-Mary Owusu Koranteng, Fashion Designer Entrepreneurship Facilitator, appealed to individuals and organisations to make lands or spaces and containers available to the beneficiaries to enable them to establish their businesses to be economically empowered.

Madam Harriet Hudson-Ghartey, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer (DCNO) for Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro Ussher Hospital, receiving the start-up kits, said they would be used for the purpose intended and appealed to the public to support the initiative.

Asiyatu Osman, a beneficiary, thanked their benefactor for the gesture, saying that it was not easy but they made it and urged ladies not to give up on themselves and take advantage of such opportunities.

As part of the of the presentation ceremony, the best five (Sekina Haruna, Alice Tamakloe, Zainab Musah, Bertina Amoah and Asiyatu Osman) took turns to showcase some of their designed outfits ahead of an exhibition to climax the event.

It was to commemorate the International Women’s Day, which falls on March 8, every year.

