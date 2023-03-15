US summons Russian ambassador after air collision over Black Sea

Washington, March 15, (dpa/GNA) – The US State Department is summoning the Russian ambassador, following the collision of a Russian fighter jet with an unmanned US military surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

“We’re in the process of summoning the ambassador,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price. “I would expect that high-level engagement will take place with the ambassador later this afternoon.”

The ambassador will be briefed on on Washington’s “strong objections to what was clearly an unsafe and unprofessional intercept, on the part of a Russian aircraft,” Price said.

GNA

