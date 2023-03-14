UN decries continued violence in Syria after earthquake devastation 

Damascus, Mar. 14, (dpa/GNA) - The United Nations has criticized the ongoing violence in Syria, coming after the devastating earthquake, and called for a cessation of all hostilities.

“Syrians now need a comprehensive ceasefire that is fully respected,” said Paulo Pinheiro, chair of the UN Syria Commission of Inquiry in Geneva on Monday. “Incomprehensibly, due to the cruelty and cynicism of parties to the conflict, we are now investigating fresh attacks even in the very areas devastated by the earthquakes.”

He was referring to the quake that struck parts of Syria and Turkey last month, killing more than 50,000 people.

He also criticized Israeli airstrikes on Syria. Arbitrary detentions, torture and kidnappings by the government and militias will also continue to be examined, he said.

According to the UN commission, the fact that Aleppo airport was temporarily shut down after an Israeli attack a week ago was “quite critical” for humanitarian aid.

Israel regularly bombs targets in neighbouring Syria to prevent its nemesis Iran from expanding its military influence there with the help of allied militias.

Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In its fight against Kurdish militias in Syria, Turkey also attacked the earthquake-affected regions in north-west Syria, the commission said.

The experts who investigate violations of international law in Syria for the United Nations also criticized the sluggish pace of aid deliveries after the earthquake that hit the region on February 6.

It said the response to the recent massive earthquakes that hit north-west Syria was characterized by additional failures that hindered the delivery of urgent and life-saving aid through any available route, “including rescue teams and equipment in the vital first week after the earthquake.”

“Syrians felt abandoned and neglected by those supposed to protect them, in the most desperate of times. Many voices are rightly calling for an investigation and for accountability,” the experts said.

GNA

