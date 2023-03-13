TXT Ghana partners Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Accra, March 14, GNA – TXT Ghana – a mobile media company has become the official “Digital Partner” for the 2023 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon fixed for Saturday, July 29.

This was revealed after a partnership deal between Medivents Consult – organisers of the event and TXT Ghana was signed last week in Accra.

Under the partnership, TXT Ghana would support the organization of the event by providing a robust registration system for participants, which would also ensure instant and regular feedbacks after registration.

In addition, TXT Ghana would ensure regular updates to participants on the race, as well as a smooth payment system for registration.

Announcing the deal Mr. Henry Kwao Commercial Manager of TXT Ghana said the partnership fits into their scheme of operations.

He said the partnership was not only about monetary consideration, but the value it adds to their brand.

According to Mr. Kwao, they would be looking forward to leveraging on the race to promote the activities of TXT Ghana.

Mr. Henri Senyo Penni General Manager of Medivents Consult explained that the decision to partner TXT Ghana was due to challenges from the 2022 edition of the race.

According to him, there were challenges with registration of participants but added that the partnership would help resolve this by the creation of a robust and interactive registration system.

He said this would be a further improvement on their race and a significant step towards making the race much better this year.

TXT GHANA is a mobile media company engaged in the provisioning of integrated mobile services, spanning mobile entertainment, mobile information dissemination and the enabling of mobile-based products and services.

Since its inception in 2005, the firm has successfully provided mobile solutions on bearers of SMS, USSD, internet, voice and video to firms and individuals in the B2B and B2C markets respectively.

TXT Ghana operates under the umbrella of the TXT Group.

With its ambition to be the most dominant VAS player on the international markets, TXT Group has played a pioneering role in the VAS markets by first establishing itself in Ghana with operations in other countries such as Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Netherlands and Canada.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

