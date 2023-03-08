Stonebwoy condemns acts of violence in Ashaiman

Accra, March 8, GNA – Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has condemned all acts of violence in his Ashaiman neighbourhood.

Some soldiers were reported to have stormed Ashaiman in the early hours of Tuesday after their colleague was stabbed to death by unknown assailants.

This led to some civilians being flogged, with many residents being forced to stay indoors amid the huge military presence in the area.

But Stonebwoy, who recently held a successful concert in New York, United States of America, urged peace and calm in his neighbourhood while condemning all violent acts.

“It’s 9am in New York, and I’m just waking up to the news of what’s going on in my beloved Ashaiman. I unequivocally condemn all acts of violence and lawlessness, whether they relate to the brutalisation of innocent civilians or the unlawful killing of a member of the armed forces.

“May all those culpable be found and made to face the law fully,” he wrote on social media.

The Ghana Armed Forces is yet to comment on the happenings in Ashaiman.

GNA

