Public Services Commission still processing appointment of GNPC CEO

Accra, March 08, GNA – The Public Services Commission has denied a media publication alleging that it has shot down the appointment of the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Mr Opoku Ahwene Danquah.

A statement, issued by the Public Services Commission, signed by the Chairperson, Dr. Janet Ampadu Fofie and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, stated: “ The said information is false and should be disregarded”.

It explained that, the Commission was currently working with the relevant stakeholders for the completion of the processes for the appointment of the Managing Director of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation.

GNA

