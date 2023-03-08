IWD: Mama Bobi III calls for women participation in digital technology 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (V/R), Mar 8, GNA – Executive member of Progressive Queen Mothers Association, Ghana, Mama Bobi III, has called for deliberate women’s participation in digital technology, which offers immense prospects in addressing development challenges.

“My concern is that growing inequalities are becoming gradually obvious in the context of most sub-Saharan African women’s access to technologies and digital skills. Most women in this part of the world are being left behind because of this digital gender divide.”

Mama Bobi, Queen mother from the Bake clan of Ho Bankoe, made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) as the world marks ‘International Women’s Day (IWD)’ on March 8 on the theme: “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

“As a woman, I stand in the gap for all who may not be able to address and have the platform to talk to the critical issues of digital divide and technology’s double-edged-ness. The IWD campaign theme resonates with a gender-responsive approach to innovation, technology, and digital education.”

This, she said, if embraced, would ensure a future where women and girls would be aware of their rights and civic engagement, as well as achieving the 2030 agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“With equity, we should be able to come to terms with the fact that the need for gender inclusive in transformative technology and digital education is crucial for a sustainable future when an equitable space is provided,” she said.

According to her, the United Nations’ call to observe this year’s IWD with the given theme would bring together technologists, innovators, entrepreneurs, and gender equality activists to provide an opening to focus on stakeholders’ role in enhancing access to digital tools.

Mama Bobi, who is also a circuit court judge, however, said the theme called for confronting the issue of gender in a logical and commonsensical way as well as avoiding the uniform ways of addressing women’s concerns and interests.

She also appealed to women as well as men, who know the relevance of women in national development to have a mental and paradigm shift in addressing women in general terms.

“Consequently, the 2023 IWD theme encourages us to also rethink leadership and practical problems facing women today. As we celebrate the women and girls who are advocating the progress of technology and digital education, we should start tackling the issue of equity in access to technology as well.”

“I believe the role of a leader is to impact the lives of others positively, and in my case, I am highly concerned about education and communal activities, particularly for women and girls, to enhance their quality of life,” she added.

IWD also marks the accomplishments achieved by some of the most inspirational women in society.

