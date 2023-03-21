By Kodjo Adams/Stanley Senya

Accra, March 21, GNA – Dr Ebenezer Markwei, Head Pastor, Living Streams International, has charged the authorities and students at the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, Legon, to aim high and compete globally in the academic space.

Dr Markwei said: “The School must leave no stone unturned to live a shining example and make the best in academic excellence in Ghana and beyond.”

Speaking at the launch of the School’s 85th anniversary in Accra, Dr Markwei said the Institution must look beyond Ghana and start thinking about high standards of education for transformational development.

“We need to be bold and courageous to compete globally in academic excellence and be relevant in the emerging markets for sustainable growth,” he said.

Dr Markwei urged the authorities to imbue in the students the “can do” spirit, saying: “We need to achieve more 8As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and go beyond what we have achieved”.

In a speech read on his behalf, Professor Mike Ocquaye, a former Speaker of Parliament, said the School was founded on the values of discipline, with the Church of Christ as its foundation.

“The School has applied honesty and commitment to everything we do. The time has come to readmit the Church to fully participate in the activities of the School so, it continues to be the best in the country,” he said.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Board Chairperson and Global President, Old Boys (ODADE£), said the School over the years had made strides in providing holistic education to students towards the country’s socio-economic development.

He said the School remained committed and dedicated to providing quality education to students, adding, “We believe in the importance of community service projects to respond to the needs of society”.

Activities, including community week celebrations, health walk and screening, retreat for staff, an inter-house competition, family day for parents, technology and funfair, and speech and prize-giving day are to mark the celebration.

Authorities of the School presented GHS5,000 cheque to Mr Michael Yirenkyi Asante, an old student, for designing the 85th anniversary logo.

