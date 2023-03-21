NHIA signs 5-year $6.7 Million Partnership deal with USAID

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, March 21, GNA – The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has signed a $5 million performance partnership deal with the USAID.

The money will fund activities to improve its performance and ensure the quality of health services in the country, according to the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Virginia Palmer.

The Ambassador on Monday, March 20, 2023, joined the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, to launch the new, five-year partnership.

The NHIA, on the other hand, would be contributing $1.7 million towards this project, making a total of $6.7 million over the 5 years.

In a brief ceremony to sign the partnership, Ambassador Palmer said the US Government funding would support the digitization of NHIA processes, make available the Scheme’s performance data, and would ensure that health services delivery was safe and effective.

“The health sector is at the core of Ghana’s development. It is essential for the well-being of all Ghanaians that funding for health is prioritized. A healthy population is a basis for a prosperous population,” said Ambassador Palmer.

Dr Okoe Boye said the NHIA-US Government partnership aimed at improving the NHIA’s capacity to digitalize all its information systems.

“Digitalization will make data available to NHIA to better communicate the Scheme’s financial and programmatic status to stakeholders. The partnership will also focus on building NHIA systems to monitor the clinical quality of healthcare services.

“This actionable clinical data will help NHIA advocate for improved quality of care across public, faith-based, and private healthcare facilities contributing to improved health outcomes across Ghana, ”he said.

Dr Okoe Boye further said that the funding from the US Government would not only make the operations of the National Health Insurance Scheme transparent but would also make the scheme attractive, thus increasing its membership.

USAID’s integrated health programming supports the Government of Ghana in the areas of health system strengthening, maternal, reproductive, newborn and child health, as well as malaria, HIV, social protection, water, sanitation and hygiene, global health security, and COVID-19.

USAID supports the Government of Ghana to build a more resilient health system and prepare Ghana to face future health emergencies.

USAID is the leading U.S. Government agency that works to end extreme global poverty and enable resilient, democratic societies to realize their potential.

USAID’s activities and strategic partnerships support Ghana to advance an integrated approach to development. It promotes accountability, sustainable systems, and inclusive development.

