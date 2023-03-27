Pick rightful candidate to succeed Barima Acheaw II -Deputy Attorney-General  

By Dennis Peprah

Abesim, (B/R), March 26, GNA – Mr Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, the Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, has appealed to the Kingmakers of the Dormaa Traditional Council to ensure that the rightful candidate is picked to succeed the late Barima Kumi Acheaw, the Chief of Abesim.

The Abesim Township, near Sunyani, was thrown into a state of mourning over the weekend, when Mr Tuah-Yeboah joined mourners, including Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area to pay their last respect to the late chief.

As traditional demands, the mortal remains of Barima Acheaw II, who was also the Kyidomhene (Chief in-charge of crowd) was laid in state at the Abesim palace from Thursday March 23 to Saturday March 25, for public viewing.

Barima Acheaw II died on September 30, 2021 after a short illness.

He was 70 years and reigned for 19 years and left behind a wife and six children.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Tuah-Yeboah described the late chief as an embodiment of peace, hence the need for the king makers to also pick a rightful and deserving successor not to disturb the prevailing peace.

He emphasised that chieftaincy disputes only retarded progress and drawback national development, saying with a rightful and successful enstoolment of a new chief, the development of the Abesim township could move forward.

“That is why there is the need for the king makers to pass through the laid down traditional processes and appoint the rightful candidate to ascend the stool and I am very optimistic that Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Badu II would do the needful to deepen the prevailing peace of the town,” Mr Tuah-Yeboah stated.

Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and a native of the town, expressed the hope that the king makers would not corrupt the processes of picking a new candidate as a chief.

He called on the royal gates and the youth in the area to make peace a hallmark and avoid tendencies that had the potential to disturb the peace of the town and slow down development.

Mr Kumi said development of the Abesim township was progressing so fast, saying any disturbance would affect and slow down the progress made so far.

Describing the late Barima Acheaw II as a development oriented chief, Nana Kyei Nketiah, the chief of the Adonten royal family of Abesim, said through his instrumentality Abesim had a police station, Ghana National Fire Service Command, a Senior High School and a modern market.

He expressed optimism that with a new successor the development of the town would be brought to the next level.

