Let’s invest in the younger generation – Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso

Accra, March 27, GNA – The Reverend Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso, the immediate past General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Ghana, says the State must invest in the youth for sustained socioeconomic development.

“Let’s invest our lives and resources; money, wisdom, knowledge and everything in the current and next generation. If we do, the selling of dog chains, dusters and key holders will minimise.”

Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso said this at a retirement and sending off service held to honour him and his wife Rev Mrs Gladys Frimpong-Manso for their 40 years dedicated service to God and mankind in the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

After receiving goodwill messages, he said it was important for humans to leave lasting legacies worth emulating.

“One’s life is not how long you stay on earth but the impacts you make. Let’s sacrifice now so that the next generation would enjoy a better life. Whatever blessings God has bestowed on us, let’s use them to bless others,” the retired Minister said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso, called on the youth to eschew laziness and evil deeds and use their energies and skills for productive ventures.

Okyehene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, who was the Special Guest of Honour, described Rev Prof Frimpong-Manso as an honest and bold leader whose enviable stewardship was worth emulating.

“… The Assemblies of God and Ghana have experienced a bold and visionary leadership under your tenure,” the Okyehene said.

Rev Dr Stephen Wengam, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Ghana, described the celebrant as: “A man with many parts,” saying his initiative of “Vision 3, 000” had led to the growth in the number of churches in Ghana.

Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso hails from Fufuo near Barekese in the Ashanti Region and was born March 15, 1959. He and his wife have four adult children and six grandchildren.

He served as the Board Chairman of the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, member of the National Peace Council, Eminent Advisory to the Electoral Commission of Ghana and member of the National Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso was the General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Ghana from 2010 to 2022.

He is a lecturer at the West Africa Advanced School of Theology.

