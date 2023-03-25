Petar Gergyovski Wins Parallel Slalom Title at FIS Snowboard Junior World Championship in Bansko

Bansko, March 25, (BTA/GNA) – Bulgarian Petar Gergyovski won the parallel slalom title at the 2023 FIS Snowboard Junior World Championship in Bansko, Southwestern Bulgaria. This is the country’s second championship title after Tervel Zamfirov’s gold in the parallel giant slalom on Friday.

In the final, Gergovski prevailed over his compatriot and silver medalist in the parallel giant slalom, Alexander Krashnyak.

Kristian Georgiev came fourth, after losing to Werner Pietsch from Austria.

Parallel giant slalom world champion Tervel Zamfirov didn’t manage to pass the round of 16 and finished ninth.

The only Bulgarian winner of the Snowboard World Cup, Radoslav Yankov, was also present at the competition in Bansko.

In the women’s parallel slalom, Swiss competitor Xenia von Siebenthal became champion after success in the final over Iris Pflum (USA). Zuzana Maderova from Czechia won the bronze.

No Bulgarian women managed to pass the qualifications, and Andrea Kotsinova fell badly and finished in 31st place.

Minister of Youth and Sports Vesela Lecheva congratulated the Bulgarian snowboarders after their second day of triumph at the FIS Snowboard Junior World Championship.

“Dear contestants, congratulations on your great successes. The triumph of the World Championship shows that Bulgarian snowboarders are currently setting the world standards. Hosting this important competition helps to further develop your potential,” she said.

BTA/GNA

