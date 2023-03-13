Peaceful Co-existence between the military and civilians key in Ashaiman- Nii Adjor 

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, March 13, GNA – Nii Annan Adjor II, Chief of Ashaiman has appealed to the Military High Command to ensure peaceful co-existence in Ashaiman and its enclave and collaborate with the police in the prosecution of suspects in the death of Trooper Imoro Sheriff.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, the Chief said “two wrongs do not make a right” the military should not use the same approach the civilians used to kill their colleagues.

According to Nii Adjor, the action of the military created fear and panic among residents deterring school children from going to school including traders who could not go about their routine activities.

He regretted the loss of a devoted and energetic young military officer who died in such a bizarre circumstance and pleaded with the military to collaborate with the police to conduct thorough investigations and prosecute the suspect but not to brutalize innocent civilians.

“I plead with the Military High Command to handle the case peacefully to avoid innocent people being beaten,” he said.

The Chief said the military should educate the public on the implications of attacking security personnel because that had the potential to create chaos.

He cited the Denkyira-Obuasi incident, where the late Major Maxwell Adam Mahama was lynched which led to the arrest of some suspects and affected residents but all too soon no lessons have been learned.

“Any attack on any military officer must be reported to the appropriate authorities,” and appealed to the military to also use the appropriate platform for redress instead of retaliation.

He added that the public did not have the right to attack the military and neither did the military also have the right to attack any civilian unlawfully.

