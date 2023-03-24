Parliament to adjourn sine die on Friday, March 31

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, March 24, GNA – Parliament will adjourn sine die on Friday, March 31, for the Easter break, with the Business Committee urging members to be devoted to disposing of all business pending before the House.

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Vice Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, and Deputy Majority Leader, presenting the Business Statement for the week ending Friday, March 31, 2023, on Friday, said given the tall order of parliamentary business pending, the Business Committee recommended extended sittings to enable the completion of scheduled business.

“…. Mr Speaker, Members are aware, the House has barely one week to adjourn sine die for the Easter break. Given this, the Business Committee again entreats all members to devote themselves to the business of the House to dispose of the tall order of business pending the House.”

“The Committee also recommends that the House commences sitting each day at 1000 hours.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament for Effutu, said the programmed financial Bills that ought to have been considered last week and were unable to be passed would be considered in the ensuing week, that is the eight weeks.

The Committee had, accordingly, scheduled the Committee of the Whole for Thursday, March 30, to discuss the proposed formulae for distributing the District Assemblies Common Fund, Ghana Education Trust Fund, and National Health Insurance Fund all for the year 2023, that was laid on Friday, March 17.

“Mr Speaker, a joint Caucus meeting is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 after adjournment. Outstanding pertinent matters would be discussed. In this regard, all members are, therefore, encouraged to avail themselves of the meeting.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin told the House that per the scope of work for the ensuing week, 11 ministers were expected to attend upon the House to respond to 58 questions.

The questions are categorised under 48 oral and 10 urgent queries.

The ministers of Gender, Children and Social Protection; Sanitation and Water Resources; Finance; Energy; and the Interior, as well as the Minister of State in Charge of Public Enterprises, were scheduled to respond to the questions.

Others are the ministers of Defence; Health; Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Communication and Digitalisation, and the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Mr Afenyo-Markin urged the committees with referrals to expedite work on them for the consideration of the House.

GNA

