Military Storming Ashaiman: Speaker admits Norgbey’s statement

Accra, Mar 07, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin on Tuesday admitted a statement by Mr Ernest Henry Norgbey, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman on the military storming his constituency.

The Speaker made the disclosure on the floor of the House when Mr Norgbey brought up the issue.

Mr Bagbin noted that he had received some information on the matter, which had compelled him to hold on for two days.

This, he said, would also enable the MP to give a more comprehensive statement on the development and then to also receive some information from the ground; adding that “and that is why we will not give you the opportunity to make your statement today.

“Thanks for drawing our attention because your Constituency will have to know what steps have been taken in that direction”.

The Military on Tuesday stormed the Ashaiman Municipality to effect the arrest of some persons over the killing of their colleague.

