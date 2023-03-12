Magdalina Minevska Wins Gold in International Rhythmic Gymnastics Aphrodite Cup All-Around

Athens, March 12 (BTA/GNA) -Bulgarian Magdalina Minevska won the gold medal in the all-around event at the eighth edition of the Aphrodite Cup international rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Athens on Saturday. Minevska got a total of 121.800 points after scoring 33.600 points with hoop, 30.400 with ball, 28.100 with clubs, and 29.700 with ribbon.

This is a second title for Bulgaria, after the Bulgarian Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Team won gold in the tournament’s all-around event earlier Saturday.

Evita Griskenas from the USA won silver with 121.250 points, and bronze went to Italy’s Sofia Sicignano with 119.700 points.

BTA/GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

