Kotoko holds Legon Cities to a one all draw in Accra

Accra, March 30, GNA – Asante Kotoko and Legon Cities shared honours at the El Wak Stadium with a one all draw game in the Ghana Premier League.

It was Kotoko who took the lead in the 18th minute through Captain Richard Boadu from the spot kick and held on to the lead till the close of the half.

Back from recess, Cities fought back with much intensity and managed to secure the equalizer through Alex Aso netted in the 70th minute.

Both sides needed the three maximum points for their respective needs but had to settle for the draw.

Asante Kotoko needed the points to close the gap on leaders Aduana FC while Legon Cities wanted a win to move out the relegation zone.

The Porcupine Warriors are now sixth on the table with 35 points, five points off the top spot as Legon Cities remain in the bottom half of the table with 28 points.

In Tarkwa – Vincent Atingah slotted home from a 71st minute scramble to give Medeama SC a 1-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at Akoon Park.

The rained off tie was played in the early hours of Thursday after the game was rescheduled due to a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

The Tarkwa lads have now recorded three wins on the spin following a 2-0 win over Accra Great Olympics and last weekend’s 2-0 win against champions Asante Kotoko in Kumasi. They are now third in the league table with 40 points – one point behind leaders Aduana FC while Bibiani Gold Stars remain 6th on 34 points.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

