Kharis Star Academy wins Krachi East NCCE quiz competition 

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 25, GNA-Kharis Star Academy, a private school in Dambai has won the maiden National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Krachi East Quiz competition held at Dambai, Oti Regional capital.

The school secured 50 marks to conquer five others to emerge as the winner of the competition.

Banka Junior High School (JHS) came second with 45 marks, Covenant JHS occupied the third position with 41 marks, while Dambai Girls’ Model and Wankayaw JHS shared the fourth position with 37 marks each, with Arabic and English JHS at the bottom with 33 marks.

Speaking at the opening of the programme, the Oti Regional Director of NCCE, Mr. Robert Kwesi Boame mentioned that the quiz was one of the strategies the Commission is using to inculcate into the future generation the values of Ghana as well as groom a patriotic and well informed generation to build the nation to greater heights.

He encouraged the students to continue to devote themselves to their books, to make every investment made in them worthy.

Mr Issahaku Yakubu, the Municipal Coordinating Director of the Krachi East Municipal Assembly, in his closing remarks expressed his gratitude to the Commission for organizing the competition and the teachers for preparing the students for such wonderful performance.

He pledged to increase support for the Commission in similar endeavour in the Municipality.

Mr Yakubu advised the students to make all other things secondary and focus on their studies only at this stage of their lives.

This, he said, was the surest way for them to secure a better future.

The event was organized by the Regional Office of the NCCE and supported by Charles Ussher, a Businessperson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi East, Krachi East Municipal Assembly, I beg God Ventures, Sky Fresh Water Company and Cash oil Company limited.

Competing schools received trophies and certificates.

GNA

