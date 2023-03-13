Kadjebi NCCE, students hike Afadjato and Wli Waterfalls

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), March 13, GNA – Staff of the Kadjebi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), together with some schools in the area have embarked on an educational tour to Mountain Afadjato and Wli Waterfalls.

The students numbering about 100, were from the Kadjebi Roman Catholic, Evangelical Presbyterian Central Junior High School, and Victory Preparatory Schools respectively in Asato, who were members of the Civic Education Clubs (CECs), a voluntary study group on the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Daniel Agbesi Latsu, the Kadjebi District Director of the NCCE in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the tour formed part of their CECs activities.

He said the idea of the Club formation in 1996 was conceived as a strategy to reach out to people, especially the youth, with an understanding of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the land.

Mr Latsu said the students needed to visit the sites personally since “seeing is believing” and that as they were at the sites, they would be able to write on them perfectly in an examination compared to those who had not visited those scenes.

He said it was believed that the human brain stored visuals faster than audiovisuals, hence the participants would not forget about the experience they had.

He appealed to the students to share their experiences and information from NCCE Officials with their peers, parents and the public as civic education was a shared responsibility.

Mr Latsu said the country’s desire to have a well-informed and critical-minded youth capable of promoting and sustaining its democracy could only be achieved if the youth were civically conscious and conversant, with their civic and moral responsibilities.

He said a similar educational tour would be organised for the remaining 34 CECs in the district.

Mr George Attara, Kadjebi R.C JHS CEC Patron told GNA that the excursion would make their work in the classroom easier, as the learners had gone to see for themselves things about the sites they learnt in books.

Miss Justine Zigah, a student of Kadjebi R.C JHS, said they had learnt a lot and were going to share the knowledge with their colleagues who could not take part in the tour.

While mountain Afadjato is 885 meters (2,903.54 feet) above sea level, the Wli Waterfalls (locally known as Agumatsa waterfalls) is 80 meters high and the highest waterfall in West Africa.

GNA

