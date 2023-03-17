Immunisation for babies progresses steadily in Kadjebi District

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), March 17, GNA – The routine immunisation against Measles-Rubella (MR), Polio, Tuberculosis (TB), and Bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is progessing steadily in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

Mr Kingsley Agyei Kyeremeh, a Physician Assistant at Dodo-Amanfrom Health Centre disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Kadjebi that the exercise which started on March 16, after months of no vaccines recorded an impressive turnout at vaccination centres.

Mr Kyeremeh said for instance, Dodo-Amanfrom South CHPS vaccinated 52 babies within the age range with MR, BCG, Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV).

The Physician Assistant, who is In-Charge of Dodo Sub-District, said the Dodo-Amanfrom North CHPS compound also recorded 25 babies.

For instance, he said for day one, MR 1 and 2, 11 babies were immunised, while ROTA 1,2,3 had nine babies being immunised.

Mr Kyeremeh said it was evident that some diseases that deformed people and caused many deaths in the past were uncommon these days due to immunisation.

He thus, urged mothers and caregivers to immunise their wards and build a healthy Ghana as immunisation was life.

“So as the vaccines that run short are in, let us all rush in and get our children protected through Vaccination”, he said.

Ms. Sylvia Tordzro, a Physician Assistant In-Charge of Ahamansu Health Centre, told GNA that 19 babies were vaccinated for BCG, 11 for MR and 38 for OPV between Wednesday and Thursday, when vaccination resumed in the Ahamansu Sub-District.

She asked all parents and caregivers not to delay in taking their children to the weigh-in centres near them to have them immunised against the childhood killer diseases.

Dodo Sub-District of the Kadjebi District of the Ghana Health Service had eight CHPS Zones and four CHPS Compounds, while Ahamansu Sub-District had five CHPS Zones and two Compounds.

The Kadjebi District Direcorate of the Ghana Health Service received 10 vials of BCG, 85 vials of OPV, 35 vials of Measles Rubella (MR) and 170 vials of ROTA from the Oti Regional Cold Room recently after an extended period of no vaccines.

