ICGC Holy Ghost Temple assists Fafraha Health Centre with nearly GH¢100,000 worth of equipment

Accra, March 9, GNA – The Holy Ghost Temple branch of the International Central Gospel Church has donated assorted medical and office equipment valued at GH¢92,050 to the Fafraha Health Centre in the Adentan Municipality.

The items comprise an ultrasound machine with printer, a photocopier, two desktop computers, an autoclave, 50 pieces of plastic chairs, two uninterrupted power supply devices and four signages.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Church, Mrs Felicia Annor, wife of the Senior Pastor, the Reverend Christopher Yaw Annor, said the donation was in line the Church’s social responsibility.

It also formed part of activities to mark the 27th Anniversary of the Church.

She said the Church had over the years been providing support to a number of institutions, particularly, in the areas of education and health.

For example, since 2021, it had donated incubators and phototherapy lamps to at least one health facility in all the 16 regions of the country.

“It has provided Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) centres to the Demonstration School for the Deaf at Mampong Akwapim, Fafraha Senior High School in Adentan Municipality, the Kintampo and New Longoro Senior High schools in the Kintampo Municipality.

It also provided Street lights along the Rowi to Catholic Church Junction road in the Adentan Municipality.

On the state of the Fafraha Health Centre, Mrs Annor said the Church was concerned about the absence of a public facility that could provide quality basic one-stop health services within its Community.

“Therefore, it is important to resource the Fafraha Health Centre, which is a public health facility to provide that quality and accessible health services to members in the community,” she emphasised.

“With this modest support, it is the expectation of the Church that the quality of services in this facility will improve and become attractive to people in the community,” she said.

She urged the staff to maintain and use the equipment efficiently to help improve services at the facility.

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Dr Jeffrey Kojo Arhin, thanked the Church for the gesture, saying that “the items you have presented to us today is the biggest donation ever by any single entity to the facility”.

He assured the Church of maintaining the items for the benefit of patients.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

