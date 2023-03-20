Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) ends training course for Instructors

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 20, GNA – A three-day training course for referees and instructors of handball, organized by the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG), ended successfully at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The course, which began on March 15, with 36 participants from the Ghana Police Service and other participants across the country, ended on Friday, March 17.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Edward Patrick Nii Lante Bannerman, President HAG stressed on the importance of training courses to improving the performance of referees in Ghana.

He said, “it’s been a very good exercise. I’m told it is the first of its kind in Ghana and we would not stop it, we would continue with the good things to take handball to the next level”.

He called on the participants to ensure that they share knowledge with other young referees across the country.

He said, “I want to encourage everyone of you that whatever you have learned here, put it in to good practice, don’t allow people to intimidate you because integrity is such a venture, be your own person when you are officiating”.

“Be discipline on and off the court. This is because people would be monitoring you, so you need to be very mindful of your actions and your activities”.

He expressed gratitude to the facilitators and promised to maintain their relationship for the development of handball in the country.

The Course instructors were, Mr. Charles W. Mensah, Mr. Diabate Mamoudzou and Mrs. Diarrassouba.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

