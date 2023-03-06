Greater Accra Region marks Independence Day

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, March 6, GNA – A total of 870 students drawn from 29 schools, and 240 men from the security services are on parade at the Tema Sports Stadium for the Greater Accra Regional Commemoration of Ghana’s 66th Independence Day anniversary celebration.

The security contingents under the command of Lieutenant Commander George Acquah of the Eastern Naval Command are made up of the Fifth Battalion of Infantry, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, Eastern Naval Command, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, and Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The 29 schools are representing the 29 Districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The Regional celebration started with a massive three-day clean-up exercise on March 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in Tema under the “Operation Clean Your Frontage Programme.”

All the 29 district assemblies in the region joined in cleaning Tema during the exercise.

School children both from public and private schools also participated in the cleaning of their school and immediate surroundings.

About 500 task force members were deployed to enforce the byelaws on the operation clean your frontage.

As part of the preparation, all unauthorized structures were removed while abandoned vehicles and trucks along the roads were towed.

Other pre-Independence Day commemorations included quiz competition for Junior High Schools within the Region, health screening, and free registration for National Health Insurance.

A football and boxing match involving Chief Executive Officers of industries and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister also engaged with identifiable groups in the Tema Metropolis including transport operators, garage owners, and traders’ associations, among others.

Mr Quartey explained that the reason for hosting the Greater Accra Regional celebration in Tema was based on the fact most of his activities as a Regional Minister had been centered in Accra and therefore the decision of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to organize this year’s Regional Independence Day celebration in Tema.

