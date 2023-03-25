Government urged to use Assemblies Common funds to cushion PWDs 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, March 25, GNA – A stakeholders’ forum has been held in Tamale to draw the government’s attention to the need to adopt and implement the revised District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) management guidelines to help cushion the lives of persons living with disabilities (PwDs).

The forum, attended by PwDs, and representatives of the Department of Social Welfare in the Northern Region, was also to sensitise participants on the Disability Fund’s disbursement and management guidelines and the need for government to ensure its swift implementation.

It was organised by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations in collaboration with the National Council on Persons with Disabilities and supported by UKaid-funded Ghana Somubi Dwumadie.

Mr Mattew Kodom, Research Committee Chairperson of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFDO), speaking during the forum, said, “The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations in 2010, partnered UKaid to conduct research, and develop guidelines for the administration of the DACF and the challenges associated with its disbursement.”

He said: “The major challenge about the DACF disability fund disbursement, management and utilisation uncovered in the field was a lack of transparency and poor accountability.

“Some of the committees say the MMDAs do not inform them or provide any document stating the amount of funds that are received from the DACF administrator.”

Mr Kodom said the committee wanted the government to ensure that PwDs were part of the signatories to the bank, which was currently against provisions in the guideline and the MMDA’s financial governance practices to guarantee transparency.

Therefore, the new guidelines, when adopted, would also minimise political interference in the disbursement of funds and help address the incidence of multiple beneficiaries.

Mrs Vivian Sarpomaa Fiscian, Leadership and Governance Advisor, UKaid, Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, said the selection and vetting processes were key functional components of the guidelines for disbursing and managing the DACF for PwDs, hence, adopting the revised guidelines would provide standardised criteria for beneficiary selection.

She indicated that the committee’s findings on MMDAs suggested that the threshold for the beneficiaries was determined by the District Fund Management Committee, which allowed for a large coverage of PwDs, hence, the need for the implementation of the new guidelines to help address the incidence of disparities in the threshold.

Mrs Abubakari Sahadatu Nima, Northern Regional President of the GFDO, called for the timely release and disbursement of the disability fund to enable beneficiaries to plan for their activities.

She also called for more advocacy on the rights and responsibilities of PwDs to minimise discrimination.

Mr Issifu John Joseph, Kpandai District Director of Social Welfare, commended the partners for the sensitisation forum and called on other NGOs to complement the government’s efforts at addressing challenges confronting PwDs in the country.

