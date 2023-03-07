Ghana’s independence incomplete—CPP

By Edward Acquah

Accra, March 7, GNA – The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says Ghana’s independence is incomplete unless the country achieved total economic independence.

The Party said it was the dream of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the African continent to be united and self-reliant, but the failure to achieve that dream 66 years after independence must be a matter of concern.

Nana Akosua Frimpongmaa Sarpong Kumankumah, Chairperson, CPP, made the remarks in an interview at a ceremony to celebrate Ghana’s Independence Day with students at the University of Ghana at Legon on Monday.

“Political independence is part of a process and that is the first process. The second is economic independence and the total liberation of the African continent. Two of the process has not been achieved. We are currently economically bankrupt,” she said.

On March 6, 1957, Ghana gained independence after 83 years of British colonial rule, becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from Britain.

The country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana as “free forever” from colonial rule, marking a historic turning point in the governance of the country.

Nana Kumankumah urged the youth to get involved in the governance of the country and play their respective roles to push for change.

She said the country had failed to serve the interest of its youth, many of whom “had lost hope in the nation.”

“We the CPP believe in the youth that’s why we chose to celebrate this day with you. We want you to rise and let your voice be heard. If there will be any change in this country, it will start from the youth,” Nana Kumankumah said.

Mr Blessed Godsbrain Smart, a broadcast journalist and member of the CPP, appealed to the Government to support the various universities to develop courses that would directly respond to the needs for the country and equip students with employable skills.

“Our education should be able to solve problems. The universities should design courses that can create jobs for the youth,” he said.

Mr Wisdom Ndukwe, the immediate past Vice President of the University of Ghana Student Representative Council, rallied the students to play active roles in policy and activism, beginning from their school and communities.

He said young people ought to embrace the values of integrity and accountability in all their dealings and prepare themselves to take up leadership positions in future.

