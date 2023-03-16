Ghana receives special baton from France ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games

By Rihana Adam

Accra, Mar. 16, GNA – Mr. Jules Armand Aniambossou, France Ambassador to Ghana on Tuesday presented a special baton to the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah to signify 500 days to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The event dubbed “Relay Round The World” was held at the Freedom Skate Park at Shiashie in Accra.

Presenting the baton to Ghana, Mr. Aniambossou described their facilities for the Games, as “very impressive and ideal for talent hunt, development and motivation, and also a place for sustainability and growth”.

He said that Ghana had talent that needed to be harnessed and the Embassy was ready to support, as Skate Boarding had proven to attract tourism, lifestyle and business for young people.

He said, “the Embassy would be in touch with the GOC, Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority to promote lesser-known disciplines”.

He added that France would be looking forward to hosting a memorable Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2024.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah revealed that Skate Boarding and Breaking were new sporting disciplines that had been added to the next Games and offered an opportunity for young people in Ghana to venture to discover into and to win laurels for the nation.

He noted that, it was the responsibility of everyone to contribute to changing lives through sports, because not only football could win medals for the nation.

The GOC President charged journalists to positively promote sports and appealed to French companies to support team Ghana to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Mr. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister also called for support for lesser-known sports.

He stated that the government share same values with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to unite people and allow people to exhibit their talents and to conduct their business in freedom.

The minister said the GOC would participate in the 2024 Olympic Games and win medals not only in boxing, but others sporting disciples.

Madam Sandy Alibo, the brain behind the Freedom Skate Park took the dignitaries round the facility while the skaters demonstrated their skills.

Some volunteers who have been selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games were also introduced.

Present were Mr. Isaac Duah, President of the Ghana Tennis Federation,, Nana Tuffour Okai, DanceSport, members of the GOC Communications Team and officials from the French Embassy.

GNA

