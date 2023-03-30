Ghana Airlines will be operational by June-July – Transport Mnister

Accra, March 30, GNA – Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, says Ghana Airlines will be operational by June-July this year.

Answering a question at the Minister’s press briefing in Accra on Wednesday concerning the operationalisation of the Ghana Airlines, Mr Asiamah said the Ghana Airlines would be operational as a national carrier following the decision to award Ashanti Airlines, and its financial partner, Zotus Group, a tender to commence business.

According to him, most of the processes had been completed and that the operator would start selling ticket in April and May and commence commercial flight by June-July, this year.

“I think the government took a decision to join the private sector to make sure that we have a national carrier. So far, I can tell you that the proponents have done so well.

“The regulator had to make sure that it is well branded. And they have satisfied all the requirements and they will soon launch their logo,” he said.

It has been more than 20 years since Ghana flew its own airline, although there have been some promises from the previous governments, with Mr Asiamah assuring that: “Ghana Airways will fly again”.

“My information from them is that by the end of May, they will start selling their ticket and by June/July we will see Ghana airline, flying in the sky,” he added.

A press statement issued by the Accountant Manager of the Ashanti Airlines on January 5, 2023, said the Airlines was a private registered Ghanaian airline, which had entered into partnership with the Government of Ghana to operate a national commercial air carrier to be known as “Ghana Airlines Limited”.

The statement indicated that the partnership was in tandem with the Government’s policy of enabling the private sector to drive growth and transformational agenda.

The Airline has obtained its Air Carrier Licence (ACL) and is in the final stages of obtaining the Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

Ghana’s first national carrier Ghana Airways, established by the Government in 1958, stopped operating passenger flights in 2004 over financial challenges.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

