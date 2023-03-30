Army Special Operations Brigade gets new Headquarters

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, March 30, GNA – Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has commissioned an edifice at the Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp, Accra to serve as Headquarters (HQ) of the Army Special Operations Brigade (ASOB).

The two-storey building adds to the list of several projects that the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) had embarked on, aimed at providing sound and conducive working environment to boost their efficiency.

Chief Of Army Staff, Maj Gen Thomas Oppong-Peprah

A statement issued by the Department of Public Relations and signed by Naval Captain Michael A. Larbi, Director, Public Relations, said Major General Oppong-Peprah, at the commissioning, noted that the creation of the Brigade was “driven by the need for the Army to expand geographically to provide the required security for civil authorities”

“The need to provide a conducive working environment for all functional staff under Command accounted for the construction of the first phase of the ASOB HQ that will enable the smooth administration of personnel under the Brigade,” he added.

Promulgated in June 2015, ASOB was subsequently established and operationalised on 15 July 2021.

The special operations brigade, which was created by the merging of 59 Airborne Force and 64 Infantry Regiment as its core, has the Army Special Operations Training School in Daboya as its training unit.

Commander ASOB, Brig Gen Berima Brako Owusu

The ASOB had been involved in a host of activities in Ghana and abroad since its establishment.

It had participated in exercises such as Exercise African Lion in Morocco, and Exercise Flintlock in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana respectively, the statement said.

Guests seated at the function

The COAS, Senior Officers and Invited Guests

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

