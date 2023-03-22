Germany’s biggest port closed to large vessels due to strike

Hamburg, Mar. 22, (dpa/GNA) – Germany’s biggest cargo port, in Hamburg, is closed to shipping for larger vessels due to a strike, with ships neither being allowed to enter or leave, the port authority HPA said on Wednesday.

An HPA spokesperson said that “due to the expected massive restrictions caused by the pre-announced warning strikes, the HPA has decided to close the Elbe for vessels requiring piloting from about 10 am (0900 GMT) today until further notice.”

The Verdi union behind the port strike has also been behind many of the public sector strikes to hit Germany in recent weeks in the transport, education and health sectors among others.

The port measure announced by the HPA affects all ships with a length of 90 metres or more and a width of 13 metres or more.

The closure is necessary because so-called pilot transfer boats to the larger ships are not operating.

About 18 ships heading to Hamburg are affected by the closure. The number of affected departing ships is more difficult to quantify, the spokesperson said.

GNA

