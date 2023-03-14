Ga Traditional Council endorses Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Ga Traditional Council (GTC) has endorsed the 2023 Edition of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon (AICHM) as part of activities marking this years Ga Homowo Festival.

This was after the organisers of the event Medivents Consult paid a courtesy call on the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) on Monday at the Ga Mantse Palace at Kaneshie, Accra.

Mr. Mustapha Nettey – Spokesperson of the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon expressed appreciation to the Council for their support in the maiden edition.

He said the support of the Council ensured a successful maiden edition last year and called for a similar support in the coming event.

Mr. Nettey said the organisers have learnt from their mistakes in the previous event and were looking forward to having better event this year.

According Mr. Nettey, there would be some innovations aimed at improving the security and safety of participants as well improve their prize package in the 2023 edition.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse through his linguist said the Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon had the full backing of the Council.

He urged the organisers to that winners were brought to the palace after the race.

The Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be held on Saturday, July 29, from the Accra Sports Stadium through some principal streets in Accra, and would end at the Mantse Agbona, James Town.

The race which was introduced last year with 21-kilometrs as the flagship event, would this year have 10 and five kilometers as well.

GNA

