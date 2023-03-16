Foreign Minister participates in 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting

Accra, March 15, GNA – Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has participated in the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) held at Marlborough House, London.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency said this year’s CFAMM focused on enhancing the resilience of Commonwealth countries in times of crisis and reflected on the challenges faced by many members, such as the impacts of climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic and spiraling food and energy costs that risk impacting peace and stability.

It said the meeting provided a platform for member countries to reflect on how Commonwealth countries and the Commonwealth Secretariat could work together in strengthening infrastructure, governance, and connections within the Commonwealth to bolster resilience in adverse times.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey in her remarks stated that it was imperative for Commonwealth Member States, especially Small and Least Developed Countries, to explore the opportunities that the organisation provides for its Member States in the area of trade.

She added that the Commonwealth must push for responsive policies to the needs of Small States, while Member States must devise more strategies that would ensure easy access to financing of the impacts of Climate Change, build their resilience and amplify their voices for their sustainable development.

The Minister reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to efforts aimed at building economic resilience and stable societies, enhancing trade digitalisation as well as promoting global climate change agenda to secure peace and prosperity, and the survival of our planet.

GNA

