Employment Minister pays working visit to NPRA 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, March 16, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, has paid a day’s working visit to the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) in Accra.

The Minister, who was accompanied by his Deputy, Mr Bright Wireko-Brobby, was received by Mr Hayford Atta Krufi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NPRA.

The familiarisation visit, follows the decision of the President to assign the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, an additional responsibility as Minister in-charge of Pensions (NPRA).

During the visit, the Mr Baffour Awuah held separate meetings with the Board and Management of the Authority.

In addition, the Minister also interacted with the staff of NPRA.

Speaking to the media at the end of the visit, Mr Baffour Awuah assured workers of the nation that their Pensions Fund was safe.

He noted that the Government had kept its word to exempt Pensions Fund from the ongoing Domestic Debt Structuring Programme.

He said the Management of the Authority had indicated that following the operationalization of the National Pensions Act for some years now, they had seen some short falls, and therefore, they had proposed to the Government that there was the need for the Act to be reviewed and certain amendments made to it.

Mr Baffour Awuah urged workers to take interest in their Pensions right from day one of their employment.

He also urged workers to find out who was in-charge of their tier two Pensions Scheme, adding that Pensions were useful to everyone at every stage of life.

The Minister further appealed to the press to help educate people on Pensions issues.

Mr David Tetteh-Amey Abbey, the Deputy CEO of the NPRA, in an interview with the press, on the behalf of the Board, Management and staff of the Authority expressed gratitude to the Minister for the visit.

He urged every employee to take serious interest in their Pensions matter; stating that the Authority was carrying out sensitisation education for the public on Pensions and that any organisation which needs such education could write to them for help.

