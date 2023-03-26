Dr Mac-Palm, accused mastermind of coup plot, is dead

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 26,GNA-Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Citadel Hospital, accused of masterminding the overthrow of

government, is reported dead.

He was said to have collapsed on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at about 1600 hours, at his home and rushed to the Dodowa Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival

Dr Mac Palm, who was standing trial with nine others was believed to be in his late 50s.

An acquaintance who pleaded anonymity, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The Dodowa Hostipal and the Police could not be reached for comment.

He was standing trial with Bright Alan Debrah Fosu, Donya Kafui, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Airforce Corporal Ali Solomon and Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and ACP Dr Agordzo. All suspects have denied their various charges.

GNA

