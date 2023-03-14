Cultivate the habit of regular medical screening – Dialysis Nurse

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, March 14, GNA – Ms Nancy Abedi, a Dialysis Nurse at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH), has encouraged Ghanaians to undertake regular medical screening for early diagnosis and treatment of any incubating diseases.

Ms Abedi said every average adult needed to partake in regular health screening sections to ensure that they always stayed physically and mentally fit.

She was speaking on kidney disease at the Ghana News Agency weekly initiative programme on “Your Health! Our Concern! which is aimed at promoting communication on health-related issues and the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Ms Abedi advised that health screening or regular check-ups must be done at least once or twice a year and urged persons above 40 years to limit their intake of salt and sugar, avoid excessive fatty and carbohydrate foods to help keep the body in good sharp and help in maintaining a healthy body.

She also advised people to be conscious of what they consumed, “let us eat a healthy diet to live a healthy life.”

On the benefits of having a positive lifestyle, the IMaH Dialysis Nurse explained that it involved regular physical activities and avoiding smoking and alcoholism.

Ms. Abedi also encouraged people to drink at least two litres of water daily and eat a well-balanced diet to keep their bodies well hydrated and functional.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager, appealed to corporate institutions, and philanthropists to consider adopting district hospitals and support to setting up dialysis centres.

He said helping to improve the health delivery system when one had the capacity was a noble cause.

