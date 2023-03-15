Court throws out Anas’ GHC25 million defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 15, GNA – A High Court in Accra has thrown out a GHC25-million defamation suit filed by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalists, against Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

It awarded cost of GHC50,000 against the investigative journalist.

Anas had accused the Lawmaker of defaming him and commenced legal action against him in 2018.

Anas, in the suit, prayed the court for GHC25 million cedis as damages over publication of defamatory material.

Justice Eric Baah, who presided over the court, in judgement, said Anas could not prove that the Legislator had defamed him in the documentary titled: “Who watches the watchman”.

The court held that Mr Agyapong’s documentary brought out “shady deals” that Anas and his “cohorts” were engaged in.

The court said the Legislator provided “cogent and sufficient” evidence to prove his case and dismissed the suit.

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Anas had alleged that Mr Agyapong on a live programme on a local television station defamed him and filed a suit against the Legislator.

After the judgment, Anas’ Tiger Eye P. I., in a statement, described the decision as “unfortunate travesty of justice and inimical to the administration of justice and fairness”.

But Mr Agyapong welcomed the judgement, saying, it had vindicated many, who had questioned the motive of Anas and his “unethical style of entrapment”.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

