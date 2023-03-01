Conduct your campaigns devoid of insinuations—Otumfuo advises Addai Nimoh

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, March 01, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has advised Mr Francis Addai-Nimoh, one of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to conduct his campaigns and propagate his ambitions in a manner devoid of insinuations.

He said it was important for all aspiring political leaders of the country to conduct themselves in a manner that would bring peace, unity, and love for all people.

“I know how humble and respectful you are, you must not stand in anyone’s way, maintain your calm.

Just propagate your political ambitions alone, do not speak against anyone in your political race,” the Asantehene counselled.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, gave the advice, when Mr Addai-Nimoh paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia palace in Kumasi, to formally notify the King of his plans to contest the presidential race of the NPP, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“It is God who chooses leaders, and if it is God’s will for you to lead the party in the presidential race, it will surely materialize.”

I have given other aspirants, including Mr Alan John Kyerematen, the same advice and you all should go by that.

All of you contesting for the flagbearership should represent the people of Ghana but not only members of the NPP,” he stated, adding that, good leadership would help propel development for Ghanaians.

“I am telling you, if you decide to go by the Party’s interest alone and waive Ghanaians wish, it will be hard to advance,” the Asantehene declared.

Mr Addai-Nimoh, interacting with the media afterwards, said that the NPP needed a new face to lead the party to victory.

The party must choose someone who would come with a new appeal, a natural ability to unify the people and one person who was not part of the current administration.

He believed, he epitomised all these qualities, a sure way to increase the party’s win in 2024.

