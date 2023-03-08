Baerbock calls on Iran to halt attacks on Iraqi territory

Baghdad, March 8, (dpa/GNA) – While on a visit to Baghdad, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Iran, to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory.

“The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power,” Baerbock said after meeting her Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein.

“This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole,” Baerbock said, noting that the United Nations Charter specifically forbids attacks of this kind and requires, that the sovereignty of other countries is respected.

Hussein said it was “unacceptable that Iraqi territories are used as a stage for attacks from neighbouring countries” and called for his country’s sovereignty to be respected.

GNA



