Atwima-Kwanwoma gets modern magistrate court

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Twedie (Ash), March 1, GNA – The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has inaugurated a modern magistrate court complex for the people of Atwima-Kwanwoma District, at Twedie.

The facility was built by the Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development with the District Assemblies Common Fund Secretariat.

Justice Anin Yeboah, speaking at the ceremony, said the construction of the court complex was in fulfilment of the strategic vision of the judicial service to enhance access to quality justice delivery in the area and in the whole country.

It is also part of the frantic efforts to address the deplorable state of physical infrastructure which has impeded justice delivery in the country over the years.

“The people of this beautiful country deserve better, likewise the judges and lawyers and other stakeholders who serve our judicial needs and that is the reason government is embarking on massive infrastructure projects in the judicial sector,” he stated.

Justice Anin Yeboah said the Government was committed to improving the working environment of the judiciary and the construction of new and modern court facilities across the country was a significant demonstration of that commitment.

He commended the government for giving special attention to the infrastructural development in the judicial service and called on the workers to exhibit high maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the buildings.

Mr Prince Karikari, District Chief Executive for Atwima-Kwanwoma, commended the Chief Justice for his commitment to improve justice delivery system across the country by building and inaugurating court facilities to increase access to many people.

He said the people in the area were grateful to the government and the judicial service for bringing justice delivery to their doorstep.

Mr Karikari called on the people in the area to be law abiding and conduct themselves well while taking advantage of the court system to seek redress.

GNA

