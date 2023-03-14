Assemblies of God Eastern Region ‘A’ holds annual council meeting

Koforidua, March. 14, GNA – The Eastern Region ‘A’ Assemblies of God, Ghana has held its eighth Regional Council meeting with an ordination service for nine pastors with a target of creating 20 churches in the localities in addition to the 161 existing ones.

Assemblies of God, Ghana, Koforidua in the Eastern Region is demarcated into Region ‘A’, ‘B’, and ‘C’ . The Eastern Region ‘A’ held the annual conference on the theme: ” Holiness for revival” is aimed to review activities done in 2022; assess the living conditions of the leaders at the various branches, pray for the church and entire country; and project activities for 2023.

Reverend Dr Godwin Tito Agyei, Assistant General Superintendent, Assemblies of God, Ghana speaking on behalf of the General Superintendent said the church had some critical elements of transformation agenda of which innovative spark dubbed ” Love your neighbour campaign, Legacy temple church project, and Assemblies of God professional network, were part.

That, he said the innovations would stimulate the members’ instincts to care and provide for the vulnerable, while others would be urged to sponsor the construction of temples in rural Ghana for the temples to be named after them. ” When all these visions come into reality, it will effect the transformation agenda,” he said.

He reminded the pastors about the 4Ps which were Perfect your character to be Christlike; Pursue intense spirituality (study God’s word and pray more individually); Proclaim the holiness of God; and Promote excellence and innovation as attributes of the holiness and the perfection of God.

” Under these 4Ps, pastors have no choice than to preach holiness and a check will be conducted during credential meeting. It will also serve as a guide for pastors to do away with certain immoralities such as ministerial jealousy, character assassination, and the spread of unfounded rumours,” he said.

Reverend Dr Albert Anane, Superintendent of Eastern Region ‘A’, Assemblies of God, outlined the way foward for 2023 which could counter some challenges they faced in 2022. They were; conduct frequent capacity for pastors and leaders to help improve their performances, reduce huge responsibilities on district pastors, and improve monitoring mechanism at the district level.

He projected that, the church would commence process for establishment of regional pure water project to generate income; build five pavilions, plant 20 churches and conduct district tour and capacity building.

The rest are purchase at least five plots of land for selected churches, roof the retreat centre and complete the second floor of the regional office, inaugurate the regional professional network, conduct regional spiritual emphasis week of prayer and fasting.

The conference attracted obout 190 pastors and delegates from the local branches to the church’s auditorium in Koforidua.

Madam Mavis Edna Emefa Dotse, District organiser for young singles, and the children representative at New Juaben North District, Shilo temple – Assemblies of God, Ghana urged women to compliment, push and stand in for their fellow women in any contest to the top.

” I believe that if we all do that, by the time we realize we will see that all women are climbing higher with no jealousy,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

