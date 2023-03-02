Ashie Quaye fires Great Olympics past Hearts in “Mantse” derby

By Simon Asare

Accra, March 2, GNA – Great Olympics emerged 1-0 victors against archrivals Hearts of Oak in a matchday 17 encounter of the betPawa Ghana Premier League.

Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye scored a second-half penalty to secure all three points for Great Olympics who moved into mid-table, while Hearts dropped out of the top four.

The Phobians were missing the services of Gladson Awako and Salifu Ibrahim through injury and were replaced by Kwabena Anane and Enock Asubonteng.

The game was very cagey in the first quarter, but it was Linda Mtange who had the first attempt at goal, but Great Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare pulled off a brilliant save.

Hearts were very good in possession but struggled to break the Great Olympics defense, but Suraj Seidu nearly broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, but goalkeeper Asare was equal to the task.

Great Olympics struggled in the final third, with their only chance at the half falling to Christopher Nettey, who skied his effort on the brink of halftime.

After a scoreless first, it was Great Olympics who started the second on the front foot as they searched for the opener.

Great Olympics were awarded a penalty by referee Nunoo Julian Nii Akwa after striker Michael Osei was brought down by Otanga Mvouvo.

Abbey Quaye struck the ball past Richmond Ayi from 12 yards to give his side the lead in the 53rd minute.

Hearts were stunned by the goal from their rivals and began to press the Olympics defence for the equaliser.

Great Olympics were reduced to 10 men with five minutes to play after Ebenezer Sekyere was sent off, but Hearts couldn’t capitalise as they lost the match.

GNA

