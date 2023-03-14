Apostle Blessing urges Ghanaian leadership to be responsible in the management of resources

By Albert Allotey

Accra, March 14, GNA – Apostle Dr Atta Frimpong Blessing, the Founder and Leader of the Glory House Chapel, has urged the leadership of Ghana to be responsible and proactive in the management of the country’s resources.

“The way the country is being run is like we have gained freedom but not independence. Because there is no way an independent nation like Ghana with so many resources should go begging for assistance from its colonial masters (the western world).

“As you become an independent person, it means you have to take control over your own affairs independently without recourse to your parents” he stated.

Apostle Blessing, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the church’s premises at Santa Maria, a suburb of Accra, said, as the country celebrated March as the Ghana Month, for the leaders to gain respect and authority, they must be accountable in managing the affairs of the country.

“My advice to our leaders is that as we enter into the 66 years of independence, they should be proactive and responsible because God has blessed Ghana with so many resources – gold, oil, timber, bauxite, cocoa and all other things, and they have to manage them well for the benefit of the people,” he said.

