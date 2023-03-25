Activities of GFD will touch persons with disability positively – Mr Homadzi 

By Hannah Awadzi

Accra, March 25, GNA – Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) has tasked member organisations to ensure that their activities impact the lives of persons with disability positively.

He said: “we want to bring everybody on board and widen the scope of issues. Disability issues should not be just about the traditional disabilities.”

Mr Homadzi was addressing Executive Directors of member organisations at a meeting.

The meeting discussed the expectations and responsibilities of member organisations and the coordinating role of the GFD towards them.

Mr Homadzi said there was a need to strengthen member organisations to make the GFD stronger.

Mrs Rita Kyeremaa Kusi, Executive Director of the GFD said the GFD as a body could not do it alone without the support of member organisations and pledged the GFD’s continuous support to member organisations, saying, “we will continue to provide support.”

GNA

